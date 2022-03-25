Facts

13:15 25.03.2022

Izium ex-mayor, two dpties collaborate with occupiers - head of city council department

Two deputies of the Izium city council of the Kharkiv region, ex-mayor and a former policeman began to cooperate with the Russian occupiers, head of the Department of Youth, Sports and Image Projects of the Izium city council Maksym Strelnyk said.

"Deputies Anatoliy Fomichevsky and Yuriy Kozlov, together with former police officer Vladyslav Sokolov and ex-mayor Oleksandr Bozhkov, began cooperation with the Russian occupiers," Strelnyk wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, these people provide the enemies with information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, convey information about local activists, entrepreneurs, territorial defense military personnel and members of their families.

"They collect personal data of people who remained in the city under the guise of issuing 'humanitarian aid". They also deliberately misinform the residents of Izium who are in the city without any means of communication, that the state and city authorities allegedly surrendered Kyiv, Kharkiv and Izyum and call on everyone located in the besieged city to cooperate with the Russian invaders," Strelnyk wrote.

In his opinion, the actions of these four people fall under the article "high treason" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Therefore, I appeal to representatives of law enforcement agencies with an official statement about the commission by an organized group of persons in Izium of a crime under Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Strelnyk wrote.

He noted that Izium has been under blockade for more than two weeks, and the northern part of the city has been occupied by Russian troops.

"All this time, the city authorities have been making every effort to organize the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of Izium residents... Our Army is now heroically defending the city from attempts by Russian troops to cross the Siversky Donets and completely occupy Izium," Strelnyk said.

