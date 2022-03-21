Facts

21:23 21.03.2022

Russian troops deliver five hailstone strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region – PGO

Russian troops delivered five hailstone missiles to the village of Hannivka in Kryvorizky district of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the shelling, a private house was damaged, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"According to the investigation, on March 21, 2022, the Russian armed forces carried out artillery shelling with the hailstone multiple missile launcher system at the village of Hannivka, Kryvorizky district, Dnipropetrovsk region, at least five strikes were made," the PGO said on Facebook.

The shelling damaged a private house. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. There are no military installations in this territory.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office provides procedural guidance for criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

