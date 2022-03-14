Facts

15:04 14.03.2022

Kuleba urges number of large companies to leave Russian market

2 min read

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on a number of large companies to leave the Russian market, and governments and consumers to boycott them.

"At the same time, there are a number of large companies that have not yet left Russia. These are Leroy Merlin, Metro, Auchan, and Spar retail chains, Pirelli and Bridgestone Tyre auto products, Accor and Intercontinental Hotel hotels, Otis Worldwide, Honeywell, Mohawk Industries, Arconic in mechanical engineering, Oriflame, Kimberly-Clark, Koti Retail, Ecco, Salvatore Ferragamo, Philip Morris in cosmetics and related products, in the food industry – these are restaurants PapaJohn's and Kellogg's, medicine – Bayer, banks – Raiffeisen, OTP Bank, Citigroup, Societe Generale, UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo. I once again urge them to leave the Russian market as quickly as possible, and the rest of the governments and consumers to boycott these companies until they stop working in Russia," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Monday.

The minister added that as of Monday morning, 209 companies had completely withdrawn from the Russian market and ceased interaction with Russian partners, and 378 had partially limited their work.

"We are not happy with this, we know these companies, we know their maneuvers and tricks, their attempts to stay in the Russian market in one form or another, and we will squeeze them out," Kuleba stressed.

Tags: #russia #market #call
15:23 14.03.2022
EU notes 'signs' of possible use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia in war with Ukraine - Stano

14:51 14.03.2022
ASUS looking at evacuation of staff, business in Russia

14:43 14.03.2022
About 400 Syrian mercenaries arrived in Russia with aim of subsequent engagement in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

13:56 14.03.2022
Lublin Triangle PMs call on Russians, Belarusians to demand their govts stop war against Ukraine

13:48 14.03.2022
British American Tobacco leaving Russia

13:12 14.03.2022
PMs of Lublin Triangle countries demand immediate end to war from Russia

12:57 14.03.2022
Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, humanitarian corridors, Ukraine's membership in EU with Greek PM

12:33 14.03.2022
Another confirmation of Russia's preparation of chemical attack against Ukraine found - Center for Strategic Communications

12:28 14.03.2022
Podoliak on talsk: Sides actively express their stances, communication is hard

12:06 14.03.2022
As result of enemy shelling of residential building in Derhachi, Kharkiv region, 15-year-old girl killed – police

