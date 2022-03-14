Kuleba urges number of large companies to leave Russian market

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on a number of large companies to leave the Russian market, and governments and consumers to boycott them.

"At the same time, there are a number of large companies that have not yet left Russia. These are Leroy Merlin, Metro, Auchan, and Spar retail chains, Pirelli and Bridgestone Tyre auto products, Accor and Intercontinental Hotel hotels, Otis Worldwide, Honeywell, Mohawk Industries, Arconic in mechanical engineering, Oriflame, Kimberly-Clark, Koti Retail, Ecco, Salvatore Ferragamo, Philip Morris in cosmetics and related products, in the food industry – these are restaurants PapaJohn's and Kellogg's, medicine – Bayer, banks – Raiffeisen, OTP Bank, Citigroup, Societe Generale, UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo. I once again urge them to leave the Russian market as quickly as possible, and the rest of the governments and consumers to boycott these companies until they stop working in Russia," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Monday.

The minister added that as of Monday morning, 209 companies had completely withdrawn from the Russian market and ceased interaction with Russian partners, and 378 had partially limited their work.

"We are not happy with this, we know these companies, we know their maneuvers and tricks, their attempts to stay in the Russian market in one form or another, and we will squeeze them out," Kuleba stressed.