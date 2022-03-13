Facts

20:30 13.03.2022

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

PrJSC Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant, part of Metinvest Group, has come under massive fire from Russian troops.

"Today, March 13, Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant of Metinvest Group became subject to massive shelling … There were no casualties," the press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, they specified that as a result of the shelling, the plant's combined heat and power plant (CHPP), which supplies heat to Avdiyivka, stopped.

Earlier it was reported that due to active hostilities in Ukraine, the plant partially mothballed production facilities.

Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant is the largest coking plant in Europe, the main producer of coke in Ukraine.

