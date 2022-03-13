Facts

17:17 13.03.2022

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

1 min read

The authorities of Irpin, Kyiv region, have banned journalists from entering the town, Mayor Oleksandr Markushin said.

"From today, we prohibit the entry of journalists to Irpin. Thus, we want to save the lives of both them and our defenders. I beg all media representatives, as well as all Ukrainians - do not post our military personnel, their equipment or anything that would indicate their location on social networks! This is very important," Markushin wrote in the Telegram channel.

