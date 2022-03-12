Facts

20:42 12.03.2022

Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

By Saturday evening, Russian occupiers again fired at the cities of Severodonetsk and Rubizhne in Luhansk region, the State Emergency Service said.

"Enemy Russian invaders continue to shell peaceful cities of Luhansk region. By evening, the occupiers again fired at the cities of Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, which caused the burning of apartments, a hostel, private houses and a gas station," the service said.

Rescuers continue to put out fires and help civilians.

Interfax-Ukraine
