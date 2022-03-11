Facts

20:01 11.03.2022

EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

1 min read
EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

The European Union will present the fourth package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement released on Friday.

"Tomorrow, we will take a fourth package of measures to further isolate Russia, von de Leyen said in the statement. The statement says the purpose of the sanctions will be to "drain the resources" Russia uses for the special operation in Ukraine.

The new EU sanctions will include scrapping Russia's most-favored-nation status, measures against the Russian elite, denial to the Russian state and elite of access to cryptocurrencies to bypass the sanctions, and other restrictions.

Tags: #russia #eu #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 11.03.2022
Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

20:56 11.03.2022
Some 74 Russian prisoners of war in Sumy region – authorities

Some 74 Russian prisoners of war in Sumy region – authorities

20:35 11.03.2022
Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

20:32 11.03.2022
Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

20:29 11.03.2022
Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

19:54 11.03.2022
Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

19:47 11.03.2022
EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

19:27 11.03.2022
EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

19:20 11.03.2022
Russian troops in Ukraine did not achieve their main goals of capturing cities and territories – AFU General Staff

Russian troops in Ukraine did not achieve their main goals of capturing cities and territories – AFU General Staff

19:00 11.03.2022
USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

More than 1,500 residents of Mariupol killed by invaders during blockade of city, shelling of residential areas – city council

LATEST

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Russian troops shelling Mykolaiv from north-east side – local authorities

World must respond to 'nuclear terrorism' resorted to by Russian occupiers – NSDC Secretary

Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

YouTube starts blocking Russian state-owned media channels – Ukrainian official

Russia disrupts evacuation from Izyum – Syniehubov

Ukraine receives EUR 711.8 mln from intl partners in one week

Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

Biden updates Zelensky on new actions taken by US against Russia – White House

Ukraine, Poland form strong alliance – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD