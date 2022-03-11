EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday – statement

The European Union will present the fourth package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement released on Friday.

"Tomorrow, we will take a fourth package of measures to further isolate Russia, von de Leyen said in the statement. The statement says the purpose of the sanctions will be to "drain the resources" Russia uses for the special operation in Ukraine.

The new EU sanctions will include scrapping Russia's most-favored-nation status, measures against the Russian elite, denial to the Russian state and elite of access to cryptocurrencies to bypass the sanctions, and other restrictions.