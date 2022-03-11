Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

The Russian state holding Rosatom, which unites several hundred enterprises of the nuclear industry of the aggressor country, including nuclear power plants, is participating in the seizure of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Head of Energoatom Petro Kotin has said.

"Today, a group of civilians arrived in Enerhodar, among whom we identified the chief engineer of the Rostov NPP and the deputy chief engineer of the Balakovo NPP. There were eight more people who tried to take control of Zaporizhia NPP into their own hands. They were not allowed there, but all these cases indicate that that the Rosatom concern also participated in this aggression, is practically raiding now, trying to seize the nuclear power plant and establish control over it," Kotin said during the nationwide UA together telethon on Friday.

According to him, Energoatom has already prepared an appeal to the relevant international organizations, including the IAEA, so that they pay attention to the role and participation of Rosatom in aggressive actions against Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

He also said that before the visit of these civilians, another group of people came to the station, who called themselves representatives of the so-called civil-military administration, without giving their names, and declared Zaporizhia NPP to be the territory of Russia, which belongs to the sphere of control of Rosatom.

"These statements are nonsense, but they say it. And our personnel have to work at gunpoint of the invaders. There are a lot of enemy soldiers and equipment both at Zaporizhia NPP site and in Enerhodar," the head of Energoatom said, describing the situation.

Asked about possible terrorist attacks at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (the intention of the Russian military to carry them out was announced on Friday by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine), Kotin said that many nuclear facilities are located on its territory, which contain radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel.

"In theory, you can do anything with this nuclear material. It is now within the limits and structures in which it should be, so that it does not go out into the environment. But if the invaders want, of course, they can blow it up or something "someday, and it will spread throughout the territories. Then everything depends on the direction of the wind. Of course, this is suicide for them too, if they dare to do it," Kotin said.