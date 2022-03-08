Zelensky, Macron discuss implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the civilian population of Ukraine.
"I maintain a constant dialogue with Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population and delivery of necessary goods," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.