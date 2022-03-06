Facts

17:06 06.03.2022

USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

The United States, along with allies in Europe, is considering phasing out Russian oil imports as a further response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN.

"We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world market," Blinken said.

Blinken said that in order to introduce such a measure, it is necessary to make sure that there is enough oil on the market.

Tags: #russia #oil #usa #europe
