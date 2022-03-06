Risk of participation of Belarusian troops in war with Ukraine remains – Kuleba

The risk of participation of Belarusian troops in the war with Ukraine remains, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The risk remains, but we see that, at least as of now, this has not happened. We are in a situation where we must take into account every risk, even the smallest one, and not only from the point of view of Belarus, but also from the point of view of view of Transnistria. Each point can become a source of danger," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday.