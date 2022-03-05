Facts

17:38 05.03.2022

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

U.S. Google, part of Alphabet Inc., canceled fees for international calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi.

"To help people communicate with friends and family at this urgent time, we're waiving international calling fees from Ukraine and from the U.S. to Ukraine on Google Fi, and we're waiving calling fees to Ukraine for people using Google Voice for the time being," the company said in a statement.

In addition, to help organizations involved in providing humanitarian assistance such as medical care, food aid, and support and assistance to refugees, Google announced the provision of free services through Google Cloud Credits for eligible organizations.

As reported earlier, Google allocated a total of $25 million to help Ukraine and refugees.

Interfax-Ukraine
