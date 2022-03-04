Govt sets zero VAT rate on fuel for defense of Ukraine

Until the end of martial law, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set a zero VAT rate on operations for the supply of goods for refueling or providing transport for security forces and budget-funded organizations to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protect the population and the interests of the state.

The government adopted resolution No. 178 on March 2 in pursuance of mobilization tasks under martial law, introduced by president's decree No. 64 dated February 24 of this year.

According to the document, a zero VAT rate is set for the supply of fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the State Security Department, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, other legally created military formations, their associations, military units, divisions, state-owned institutions and organizations backed at the expense of the state budget.

The decree comes into force from the date of publication and is applied from February 24, 2022.