MP Derkach says Biden Jr. received Burisma payments via mediators

Starting from May 2014 to October 2015 Burisma company transferred to Rosemont company $4.817 million, and the latter transferred a payment amounted to $871,000 to the account of Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, reported MP Andriy Derkach in a video blog on Facebook.

"This is the official statement from Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley is one of the biggest bank holdings in the USA. Here you can see a cash flow of Rosemont Seneca Boa company owned by Devon Archer, for a year and a half (from May 2014 to October 2016). According to the bank statement, starting from May 2014 to October 2015 Burisma company transferred to Rosemont company $4.817 million, and the latter transferred a payment amounted to $871,000 to the account of Biden," said Derkach adding an official statement from Morgan Stanley.

He noted that in order to help the investigation, he made public new documents on international corruption, which were transferred to him by investigative journalists in 11 criminal proceedings.

Derkach reminded that in total, according to his data from the report of Financial Intelligence Unit of Latvia, in favor of two shell-offshore companies, as well as Hunter Biden with partners, the Burisma company paid no less than $16.5 mln.

"Financial Intelligence Unit of Latvia, transferred to the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine and the State Financial Monitoring of Ukraine the materials about Robert Hunter Biden who may be involved in corruption. At that moment, Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin exacted the NABU to imitate investigations of cases on international corruption, namely activity of Burisma and Zlochevsky. The moment when Shokin called on the NABU coincided with the arrival to Ukraine of the U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. $1 billion of loan guarantees that the United States had to provide Ukraine depended on Biden," reported Derkach.

According to the Ukrainian parliamentarian, Joe Biden faced a dilemma: to give points to his son to withdraw from the company, which appears in 11 criminal proceedings of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and other countries, or to let his son to gain share in $16.5 million from Burisma through the shell-company Rosemont Seneca.

"Well, how Biden did? Based on the financial statement of Morgan Stanley, Biden definitely has chosen not the first variant," Derkach said.

He that the Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies have all the materials to save situation and face.

"Continuing disregard of the facts of international corruption by the PGO of Ukraine and further inaction on transfer of the documents to the U.S. Ministry of Justice will lead to lawsuits by investigative journalists, experts and MPs. Mr. Riaboshapka, do you know what is the right thing to do? Be official. Act!" concluded Derkach.

On October 9, MP Andriy Derkach made public the official correspondence between National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the U.S. Embassy. According to the correspondence, the first NABU deputy Gizo Uglava with help of his assistant Polina Chyzh has been submitting information to the U.S. Embassy for a long period of time, which effected over the course of events in Ukraine and the US.

According to the information provided by Derkach, the NABU employee Polina Chyzh received an instruction from another worker of the U.S. Embassy Hanna Yemeliyanova to submit information on the case of the former Ministry of Ecology and Burisma Group owner, Mykola Zlochevsky.

Moreover, Derkach brought to public the amount of money that is transferred to representatives of Burisma Group, where Hunter Biden is listed. According to the documents, in total, no less than $16.5 million were paid for the benefit of Hunter Biden, Oleksandr Kvasnevskii, Alan Apter and Devon Archer.

According to Derkach, Shokin has repeatedly called upon the NABU director Sytnyk in the criminal proceedings on Burisma, but always got the run-arounds. Shokin's activity annoyed openly. Joe Biden and his fifth visit to Kyiv in last two years on December 7-8, 2015 was dedicated to the issue of removal of Viktor Shokin on Zlochevsky and Burisma case.

According to Derkach, the object of pressures was $1 billion loan guarantee that the United States should have provided to Ukraine: "Even Biden admitted a fact of the pressure in his speech at the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations in January 2018."