Firefighting after air strike in Ochakiv suspended due to shelling – State Emergency Service

Extinguishing a fire after an airstrike in the warehouses of Ochakiv (Mykolaiv region) has been suspended due to shelling, the State Emergency Service has reported.

"The fire on the special line 101 was reported at 10:04, it happened during an airstrike. The area is 500 sq. m," the State Emergency Service said on its Telegram.

Two departments of the state fire and rescue unit were trying to extinguish the fire on the area of 500 square meters, which arose in the warehouse. However, as of 11.45, the extinguishing was suspended due to shelling.