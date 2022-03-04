Visa to eliminate internal transaction, interbank fees at retail outlets

The international payment system Visa will cancel internal transaction fees and suspend interbank fees for internal transactions at retail outlets for the period of March 2022, Senior Vice President of Visa in the CIS and Southeast Europe Vera Platonova has said.

According to her Facebook post on Friday, Visa will also temporarily eliminate internal interbank fees and acquiring transaction fees in Ukraine for charitable payments until March 31, 2022.

These measures are aimed at supporting Visa customers and trade and service enterprises, Platonova said.