Facts

14:34 03.03.2022

About 93,000 people, almost 15,000 vehicles cross state border in western section on March 2 – Border Guard Service

2 min read

The State Border Guard Service says that about 93,000 people and almost 15,000 vehicles crossed the state border of Ukraine in the western section during the day on March 2.

"During the day on March 2, about 93,000 people and almost 15,000 vehicles crossed the state border of Ukraine in the western section. These indicators remained at the level of the previous day," the press service of the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

In particular, almost 79,000 people went to leave Ukraine for the EU and Moldova, of which almost 50,000 people crossed the border to Poland, remaining 29,000 left for Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, almost 14,000 of our compatriots crossed the border to enter Ukraine, most of them men, which is 2,000 more than on March 1.

"We remind you that all checkpoints on the western border operate around the clock. The workload of checkpoints every three hours is covered on the page of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service," the message says.

It is noted that at present one of the main tasks for border guards and customs officers is the execution of humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian population and our army.

