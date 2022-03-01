Hetmantsev opposes writing off Ukrainian debt, but expects restructuring

Ukraine does not need to write off debts, but expects restructuring, Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy, has said.

"The initiative of the head of the Accounting Chamber [to writing off the debts of Ukraine] is more of his personal initiative, and I don't think that we can and will talk about writing off debts... Undoubtedly, we will talk about debt restructuring , but neither we nor our partners need a demand to write off all debts," he said on the Rada TV channel on Tuesday.

As reported, on March 1, Head of the Accounting Chamber Valeriy Patskan called for the cancellation of Ukraine's external debt in connection with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. According to him, by now the external debt is UAH 1.6 trillion, or more than $57 billion.