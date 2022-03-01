Facts

15:49 01.03.2022

Hetmantsev opposes writing off Ukrainian debt, but expects restructuring

1 min read

Ukraine does not need to write off debts, but expects restructuring, Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy, has said.

"The initiative of the head of the Accounting Chamber [to writing off the debts of Ukraine] is more of his personal initiative, and I don't think that we can and will talk about writing off debts... Undoubtedly, we will talk about debt restructuring , but neither we nor our partners need a demand to write off all debts," he said on the Rada TV channel on Tuesday.

As reported, on March 1, Head of the Accounting Chamber Valeriy Patskan called for the cancellation of Ukraine's external debt in connection with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. According to him, by now the external debt is UAH 1.6 trillion, or more than $57 billion.

Tags: #government #debt #hetmantsev #external #write #off
12:04 18.02.2022
We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

16:00 26.01.2022
Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

10:53 18.01.2022
Ukraine may pass 2022 without new program with IMF - Hetmantsev

15:44 31.12.2021
Govt introduces state regulation of prices for long loaf, sunflower oil, limits markup for them to 10%

10:52 21.12.2021
Amount of assets declared under tax amnesty exceeds UAH 1 bln - Hetmantsev

15:23 14.12.2021
Limits on tax breaks in mining towns to prevent them from being turned into internal offshores – Hetmantsev

11:00 14.12.2021
State budget lacks nearly UAH 50 bln each year due customs revenue underperformance – MP Hetmantsev

19:39 13.12.2021
Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

14:10 09.12.2021
Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

13:49 23.11.2021
Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

