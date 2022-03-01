Facts

10:00 01.03.2022

Telephones stolen from Ukrainians by Russian invaders should be reported – SSSC

1 min read

Ukrainian telcommunications operators have cut off the communications of the Russian military, blocking the access of phones with Russian numbers to their networks, after which the occupiers began to steal phones from ordinary Ukrainians.

"Communication is one of the key elements of conducting effective military operations. Having deprived them of the opportunity to call their own numbers, the occupying forces are increasingly taking away phones from citizens. We call on Ukrainians whose mobile phones were taken away by representatives of enemy troops to inform the operator as soon as possible and ask block the stolen phone," the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSC) of Ukraine has said on its Telegram channel.

SSSC said that it is very important to notify the operator and block the stolen phone, since the security of the state and the life of Ukrainians depend on it.

As reported, mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell have blocked access to their networks for subscribers in Russia and Belarus.

