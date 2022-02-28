Vatican again offers mediation in settlement of Russia-Ukraine military conflict

The Vatican is ready to continue facilitating possible contacts between Russia and Ukraine, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State told Italian media.

"The Holy See in recent years has been constantly and closely following the events in Ukraine, expressing its readiness to promote dialogue with Russia and help the sides," the Secretary of State said.

"I am convinced that there is room for negotiations. It is never too late! After all, the only reasonable and constructive way to iron out differences is dialogue," Parolin said.

"We must avoid any escalation, stop the confrontation and sit down at the negotiating table," the Vatican spokesperson said.

