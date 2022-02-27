Shell hits nine-story building in Bucha preliminary no casualties reported – State Emergency Service

A shell hit a nine-story house in Bucha, Kyiv region, it caught fire, the fire was contained, according to the State Emergency Service.

"In Kyiv region on February 27 at 08:20 in Bucha on 101, Vokzalna Street, a shell hit a nine-story residential building followed by a fire. The fire is localized," the press service of the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Preliminary no casualties are reported.

"From the State Emergency Service, 5 people and 1 unit were involved. The units of the State Emergency Service left the scene due to the shelling," the State Emergency Service said.