Facts

09:59 27.02.2022

Shell hits nine-story building in Bucha preliminary no casualties reported – State Emergency Service

1 min read

A shell hit a nine-story house in Bucha, Kyiv region, it caught fire, the fire was contained, according to the State Emergency Service.

"In Kyiv region on February 27 at 08:20 in Bucha on 101, Vokzalna Street, a shell hit a nine-story residential building followed by a fire. The fire is localized," the press service of the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Preliminary no casualties are reported.

"From the State Emergency Service, 5 people and 1 unit were involved. The units of the State Emergency Service left the scene due to the shelling," the State Emergency Service said.

Tags: #state_emergency_service #bucha
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:34 26.02.2022
Following collapse of cars from the destroyed bridge in Kyiv region 4 people injured, 1 child dies – State Emergency Ser

Following collapse of cars from the destroyed bridge in Kyiv region 4 people injured, 1 child dies – State Emergency Ser

11:22 26.02.2022
Two people die in fire in garages, warehouses in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – State Emergency Service

Two people die in fire in garages, warehouses in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – State Emergency Service

09:41 06.08.2021
Aviation of State Emergency Service of Ukraine carries out 9 water discharges per day during extinguishing large-scale forest fires in Turkey

Aviation of State Emergency Service of Ukraine carries out 9 water discharges per day during extinguishing large-scale forest fires in Turkey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CRIMINAL ACTIONS OF RUSSIA AGAINST UKRAINE HAVE SIGNS OF GENOCIDE, RUSSIA SHALL BE DEPRIVED OF THE RIGHT TO VOTE IN UN SECURITY COUNCIL – ZELENSKY

Zelensky to Belarusian people: Be Belarus, not Russia!

Negotiations with Russia could be held in country from which rockets do not fly – Zelensky

Ukraine forms intl legion of territorial defense forces from foreigners – Zelensky

Ukrainian Air Force shot down cruise missile fired at Kyiv from Belarus – Zaluzhny

LATEST

CRIMINAL ACTIONS OF RUSSIA AGAINST UKRAINE HAVE SIGNS OF GENOCIDE, RUSSIA SHALL BE DEPRIVED OF THE RIGHT TO VOTE IN UN SECURITY COUNCIL – ZELENSKY

Fragment of Russian missile shot down by air defense fell in Troyeschyna residential area in Kyiv – official

Invaders surrender in Kharkiv, National Police asked to give them temporary shelter

Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, ready to start them in Gomel - Peskov

Ukrzaliznytsia takes away 23 tank cars with fuel from oil depot in Vasylkiv

Zelensky to Belarusian people: Be Belarus, not Russia!

Kuleba urges foreigners who want to defend Ukraine to contact Ukrainian embassies

Missile attack hits Troyeschyna residential area in Kyiv, windows shattered in one houses, cars on fire

Ukraine calls on Israel to increase pressure on Russia to end the war and start negotiations

Negotiations with Russia could be held in country from which rockets do not fly – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD