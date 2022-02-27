Facts

10:03 27.02.2022

Ukraine calls on Israel to increase pressure on Russia to end the war and start negotiations

1 min read

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Knesset of the State of Israel Mickey Levy. The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

"The Speaker of the Knesset expressed his support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people during the Russian aggression. R.Stefanchuk called on his Israeli counterpart to increase pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine and start negotiations. Ukraine's needs for international assistance were also discussed", - the statement reads.

