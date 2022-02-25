USAID engages disaster Response and Relief Team to address humanitarian needs in Ukraine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has deployed the Disaster Response and Relief Team (DART) to meet the growing humanitarian needs caused by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified yet another invasion of Ukraine.

"The DART team, which is now based in Krakow, Poland, is working closely with European allies and partners who will be at the forefront in response and assistance activities. This team will lead the U.S. government's humanitarian response to help meet urgently needed needs, including those of internally displaced persons caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," a press release posted on the USAID website on Thursday reads.

USAID will coordinate closely with the U.S. Department of State as it also supports partners from international organizations providing assistance to internally displaced people. The U.S. State Department will lead the U.S. government's response to any refugee situation. The DART Team is made up of 17 USAID disaster response experts who assess the situation, prioritize needs for increased assistance in Ukraine, and work with partners to quickly provide needed assistance to conflict-affected communities.