Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflict significant losses on the Russian army, destroying military equipment and personnel of the invaders, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

In his address, released on Thursday, the head of the Defense Ministry noted that Russia was spreading fakes "seemingly about the desire of some Ukrainian officials to leave their jobs."

"This is disinformation. They will never tend to see. I'm in Kyiv. According to the security protocol, as well as to hold urgent meetings, I have to change my location. All deputy defense ministers work according to their functional tasks. In the ministry of defense and the General Staff, everyone on the ground is fulfilling their duties," Reznikov emphasized.

According to him, the defense management is fully managed and carried out in all areas where Russia attacked Ukraine.

"I am constantly in touch with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Ukraine. I am also negotiating with international partners. The army continues to inflict significant losses on the enemy, destroy equipment and personnel of the invaders. We will definitely win," Reznikov summed up.