15:59 23.02.2022

Duda: Russia's actions threaten not only to Ukraine, but entire eastern flank of NATO, EU

The actions of Russia are a threat not only to Ukraine, but to the entire region, in particular to the eastern flank of NATO and the EU, President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda has said.

"We are following every next step that Russia, President [Vladimir] Putin takes, every next decision very carefully. We believe that, unfortunately, they are a threat not only to Ukraine, but to our entire region, in particular to the eastern flank of NATO and the whole EU," Duda said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv on Wednesday.

