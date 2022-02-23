Martial law in Ukraine to be introduced only if necessary – Danilov

Martial law in Ukraine will be introduced only if necessary, there is no such decision now, but we are ready for any things, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

"If necessary, martial law will be introduced immediately. There is no such solution now, but we are ready for any things. You know what has been happening in the Russian Federation for the last two-three days: they are taking some acts on our territory, signing documents – they have nothing to do with that. This is our territory. They have no authority to make such decisions. We have to react to this. One of the ways to respond is so that they do not destabilize the situation on the territory of our country, and the issue of destabilization is the number one issue," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Wednesday.