Rada may vote next week for possibility of online voting for MPs sick with COVID-19 - Servant of People

Next plenary week the Verkhovna Rada may adopt amendments to the Regulations on introduction of "hybrid" voting, which will allow MPs who are sick with the COVID-19 coronavirus disease to join parliament's decision-making online, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction) said.

"Today it [the bill] will not be in the hall. But I do not rule out that such an issue will be present next week," he told reporters on the sidelines of parliament on Thursday.

As reported earlier, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk informed that the parliamentary working group had developed a mechanism for "hybrid" voting, which would allow MPs to vote online.

According to him, those MPs who have a positive PCR test will be able to join the voting online by raising the corresponding green, red or yellow card.

"At the same time, I want to say that we cannot simply apply this procedure either: to confirm it (we have introduced such a 'fuse'), we need to recruit 150 MPs in the hall who agree to switch to such a hybrid procedure," the speaker said.