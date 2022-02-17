Shell hit kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska, two people injured - JFO HQ

During shelling from the temporarily occupied territories of ORDLO, one of the shells hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska (Luhansk region), eyewitnesses report on social networks.

As it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency from sources in Luhansk military-civil administration, a kindergarten at 22 Depovska Street was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Employees of the State Emergency Service carry out the evacuation of children and staff. According to medical authorities, two garden workers received a shellshock. The children and staff are currently in a safe location.

Later, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces operation confirmed that as a result of the use of heavy artillery weapons by Russian mercenaries, shells hit the kindergarten building.

"With exceptional cynicism, the Russian occupation troops shelled the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region. As a result of the use of heavy artillery weapons by terrorists, shells hit the building of a kindergarten. According to preliminary data, two civilians received shell shock," the Facebook post says.

The municipal infrastructure was also damaged, half of the settlement was left without electricity.

"Servicemen of the Joint Forces Operation promptly evacuated civilians to shelter," the headquarters reported.