Russia, in case of recognition of 'DPR/LPR' will violate intl law, Minsk Agreements – Stoltenberg

Russia, in case of recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR/LPR), will violate international law and complicate the settlement within the framework of the Minsk agreements, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday during a press conference in Brussels.

If this happens, he said, it will be another gross violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine as there is no doubt that Donetsk and Luhansk are part of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, therefore, such recognition would be a violation of international law.

And not only that, he said, saying that this is also a violation of the Minsk agreements.

According to him, Russia's recognition of the "DPR/LPR" complicate the search for solutions within the framework of the Minsk agreements.