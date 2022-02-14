NSDC secretary: Today we do not see Russia's large-scale offensive may occur in coming days

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies do not see the likelihood that a large-scale invasion from Russia could start in the coming days, on February 16 and 17, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"We are fully aware of what is happening today on the territory of our country, we are aware of the risks that exist on the territory of our country. But the situation is absolutely under control, moreover, we do not see today that a large-scale offensive by Russia may take place either on [February] 16 or 17. We do not see this," Danilov told journalists following a meeting with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.