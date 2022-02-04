Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová, during which the interlocutors agreed to hold talks at the level of relevant departments on increasing guaranteed capacities for the natural gas transportation on a permanent basis in the direction of Slovakia-Ukraine.

According to the presidential website on Friday, during the conversation the sides paid special attention to energy security issues. "Amid security risks associated with the construction of Nord Stream 2, close cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia is important in order to enhance the security of energy supply," Zelensky said.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the security situation around Ukraine and touched upon the issue of Ukraine-Slovakia cooperation in security. Zelensky briefed about the initiatives of the Ukrainian side to intensify the negotiation process within the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements' implementation.