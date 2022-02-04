Facts

15:44 04.02.2022

Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

1 min read
Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová, during which the interlocutors agreed to hold talks at the level of relevant departments on increasing guaranteed capacities for the natural gas transportation on a permanent basis in the direction of Slovakia-Ukraine.

According to the presidential website on Friday, during the conversation the sides paid special attention to energy security issues. "Amid security risks associated with the construction of Nord Stream 2, close cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia is important in order to enhance the security of energy supply," Zelensky said.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the security situation around Ukraine and touched upon the issue of Ukraine-Slovakia cooperation in security. Zelensky briefed about the initiatives of the Ukrainian side to intensify the negotiation process within the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements' implementation.

Tags: #slovakia #zelensky
20:35 04.02.2022
Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

10:00 03.02.2022
Zelensky: all weapons supplied by Western partners to Ukraine are for protection

14:34 01.02.2022
Zelensky: economy stabilizing, budget revenues in Jan overfulfilled by UAH 7 bln

13:20 01.02.2022
Zelensky instructs Cabinet to develop bill on changing military training system with ending conscription into army from Jan 1, 2024

10:34 01.02.2022
Ukraine, UK, Poland create new format of political cooperation in Europe – Zelensky

10:33 01.02.2022
Zelensky: We actively working to set date of meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers in Berlin soon

12:37 31.01.2022
Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

15:48 29.01.2022
Ukrainian President honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

13:43 29.01.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

11:20 29.01.2022
Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

