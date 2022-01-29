Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

The Russian Federation has illegally detained two citizens of Ukraine without providing official information about it to the authorized bodies of Ukraine, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"Two fishermen Ruslan Romaniuta and Ivan Gerasymenko went to the Black Sea on January 25, 2022 on the Volga fishing vessel from the town of Henichesk, Kherson region and did not return home. According to preliminary information, the ship's engine failed and it was washed up in the town of Shcholkine in the temporarily occupied Crimea. As it became known, the fishermen were detained by Russian border guards in the Black Sea, which the Ukrainian side was not informed about," Denisova wrote on the Telegram channel.

Based on the fact, the police of Kherson region initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 146-1 (enforced disappearance) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Denisova stressed that the detention of fishermen contradicts all international norms of law, and called on Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova to take measures to release illegally detained Ukrainians.