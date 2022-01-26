Blinken: USA hands over to Moscow both evaluation of Russian security proposals, US ideas, concerns

In response to Russia's security proposals, the United States conveyed to Moscow both its assessment of these proposals and American ideas and concerns, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"The document we have delivered includes concerns of the United States and our Allies and partners about Russia's actions that undermine security, a principled and pragmatic evaluation of concerns that Russia has raised, and our own proposals for areas where we may be able to find common ground," he told journalists at the Department of State on Wednesday.

Blinken also outlined areas where the United States sees an opportunity for progress in relations with Russia. In particular, he mentioned subjects such as the arms control regime, including the issue of the deployment of missiles in Europe, as well as ways to increase transparency and stability.

Blinken said that the decision on further steps remains with Russia, and the United States is ready for all possible scenarios.