12:56 14.01.2022

Full text of court ruling on seizure of Poroshenko's property to be disclosed on Jan 19 – attorney

The full text of the ruling of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to support the prosecutor's petition to seize the property of fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko (from the European Solidarity faction) will be made public on January 19, attorney-at-law Denys Halansky has said.

"The session to announce the full text of the ruling to seize Petro Poroshenko's property... we were given a receipt that it will be at 13:50 it will be on January 19," Halansky told journalists on Friday.

The attorney said the court session was postponed since the judge was absent today.

"Now I found out that there is no judge," Halansky said, admitting that she might be on vacation.

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv released the full text of the ruling, in which Ukrainian law enforcement officers elaborate their suspicions of high treason and assistance to terrorism.

Tags: #poroshenko #court
