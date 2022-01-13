Facts

10:41 13.01.2022

Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

1 min read
Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

First deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of powers for self-government Oleksiy Kuleba denied rumors about his possible appointment as the head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"It never happened, and now again. As they say, they married me without asking. Today I read a lot of messages about my appointment to a new position. It came as a complete surprise to me," Kuleba wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

He noted that he did not speak with anyone about any positions and is at his workplace, where he performs his duties. "I am at the workplace at the Kyiv City State Administration, I carry out the tasks set by mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Klitschko," wrote Kuleba.

The deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration called on the media "to be more careful with unverified information."

