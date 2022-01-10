NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting takes place at time important for European security – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg states that the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission is taking place at an important time for European security and will allow coordinating positions before negotiations with Russia.

"Ukraine is a valued and long-standing partner to NATO. And today's meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission comes at the start of an important week for European security. The United States and Russia are currently meeting in Geneva. On Wednesday we will hold the NATO-Russia Council meeting here in Brussels. And on Thursday, the OSCE will meet. Our meeting in the NATO-Ukraine Commission is a timely opportunity to exchange assessments on the situation. To express Allies' strong political and practical support to Ukraine. And to coordinate ahead of diplomatic engagements with Russia," Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Monday ahead of the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which will be held with the participation of Olha Stefanyshyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

According to the Alliance Secretary General, during a meeting with the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, which took place before the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in and around Ukraine, while Russia continues to build up its military presence "with tens of thousands of combat-ready troops, armed with heavy capabilities."

"On Friday, NATO Foreign Ministers called again on Russia to remove its forces from Ukraine and from your borders. Demonstrate transparency. And de-escalate. Any further aggression against Ukraine would come at a high political and economic price," Stoltenberg said.

He again reiterated that "NATO Allies are united in their support for all nations to choose their own path."

"This has been a fundamental principle of European security for decades," the Secretary General said.

In addition, Stoltenberg welcomed the fact that Russia had agreed to an offer to host a NATO-Russia Council meeting this week.

"This is a positive signal. We will focus on European security issues, transparency related to military activities, risk reduction and arms control. We will listen to Russia's concerns, but any meaningful dialogue must also address our concerns about Russia's actions. And it must take place in consultation with Ukraine, as we are doing today. We are also consulting closely with other partners, including Georgia, Moldova, Finland, Sweden, and the European Union," he added.