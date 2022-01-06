Facts

11:28 06.01.2022

Kyiv authorities call on Christian confessions to observe anti-epidemic measures during Christmas services

The metropolitan government calls on representatives of all Christian confessions to observe anti-epidemic measures during Christmas services, as well as to monitor the health status of priests before they begin.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA), restrictive anti-epidemic measures, provided for the "yellow" level of epidemic danger, continue to operate in the capital.

In the "yellow" zone, mass events, in particular religious ones, are allowed only if all participants (organizers, employees and visitors) have a vaccination certificate or a negative test result for COVID-19 or a document of recovery, except for persons under 18 years of age," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

For example, visitors to public events must wear protective masks or respirators. You cannot attend mass religious events if you experience respiratory symptoms (runny nose, sore throat, coughing, sneezing, fever, etc.).

"In addition, before the divine services, it is necessary to monitor the health of the clergy. In religious buildings, before and after the services, ventilation and disinfection, especially the surfaces with which the parishioners come in contact, should be held," the KSCA said.

