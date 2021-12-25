Facts

Pope expresses hope there won't be conflict in Ukraine

Pope Francis during his Christmas speech urged not to allow a conflict in Ukraine and expressed hope that in order to fulfill this goal, the parties will be able to establish a dialogue.

The pontiff, speaking about Christ, explained that believers expect him to help resolve conflicts around the world. He expressed hope that there will be no new conflict in Ukraine.

"Become a light and support for believers and those, also going against the current, in favor of a meeting and dialogue, and do not allow metastases of a malignant conflict to spread in Ukraine," he said, speaking with the Urbi et orbi speech ("To the city and to the world ") in the Vatican.

Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas on December 25. The Pope on this day delivers a traditional message to the faithful.

On Saturday, December 25 (according to the Gregorian calendar), Christmas is also celebrated by other Christian denominations, including a significant part of the Orthodox around the world.

