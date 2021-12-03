Largest nativity scene in Europe planned for Christmas in Kyiv – local authorities

The main festive location on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv this year will be dedicated to Christmas night, when Jesus Christ was born, the main Christmas tree of the country will traditionally be lit on December 19, the Kyiv City State Administration press service said.

Kyiv City State Administration said on its website, a New Year's and Christmas fair will work on St. Sophia Square and Volodymyrsky passage until January 16. Moreover, festive locations will be arranged in the Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Kyiv (Mariyinsky Park).

According to the culture department of Kyiv City State Administration, the base of the New Year tree will be decorated in the form of a traditional nativity scene. It is planned that this nativity scene will be the largest in Europe. The New Year tree will be decorated with 10,000 decorations, red and gold toys and a ten-kilometer garland.

"In particular, the program of the celebration took into account the needs of different segments of the population, provided free access to the holiday for inclusive groups, as well as strict implementation of anti-epidemic measures," Head of the culture department of Kyiv City State Administration Yana Barinova said.

It is noted that a 31-meter-high New Year tree will be solemnly lit in the Ukrainian capital on December 19. Entertainment locations will be placed around the tree: photo zones, children's toys, a workshop, a museum of New Year's decorations, a stage where performances and competitions will continue.

In addition, a skating rink will be placed around the monument to Bohdan Khmelnytsky. An art recreation area will also be placed on the square. A fair and a food court area will operate on Volodymyrsky passage.