Facts

15:27 03.12.2021

Largest nativity scene in Europe planned for Christmas in Kyiv – local authorities

2 min read
Largest nativity scene in Europe planned for Christmas in Kyiv – local authorities

The main festive location on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv this year will be dedicated to Christmas night, when Jesus Christ was born, the main Christmas tree of the country will traditionally be lit on December 19, the Kyiv City State Administration press service said.

Kyiv City State Administration said on its website, a New Year's and Christmas fair will work on St. Sophia Square and Volodymyrsky passage until January 16. Moreover, festive locations will be arranged in the Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Kyiv (Mariyinsky Park).

According to the culture department of Kyiv City State Administration, the base of the New Year tree will be decorated in the form of a traditional nativity scene. It is planned that this nativity scene will be the largest in Europe. The New Year tree will be decorated with 10,000 decorations, red and gold toys and a ten-kilometer garland.

"In particular, the program of the celebration took into account the needs of different segments of the population, provided free access to the holiday for inclusive groups, as well as strict implementation of anti-epidemic measures," Head of the culture department of Kyiv City State Administration Yana Barinova said.

It is noted that a 31-meter-high New Year tree will be solemnly lit in the Ukrainian capital on December 19. Entertainment locations will be placed around the tree: photo zones, children's toys, a workshop, a museum of New Year's decorations, a stage where performances and competitions will continue.

In addition, a skating rink will be placed around the monument to Bohdan Khmelnytsky. An art recreation area will also be placed on the square. A fair and a food court area will operate on Volodymyrsky passage.

Tags: #christmas #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 25.11.2021
Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

09:27 25.11.2021
Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

18:07 19.11.2021
Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

14:49 18.11.2021
British investor Tamaz Somkhishvili sent a notification of a dispute to the Government of Ukraine on the basis of the Agreement between Ukraine and the UK on the reciprocal protection of investments

British investor Tamaz Somkhishvili sent a notification of a dispute to the Government of Ukraine on the basis of the Agreement between Ukraine and the UK on the reciprocal protection of investments

12:07 17.11.2021
Kyiv resumes full-time education in schools from Nov 22

Kyiv resumes full-time education in schools from Nov 22

17:41 16.11.2021
Kyiv intends to increase cost of travel in public transport to UAH 20 from Jan 1 - Kyiv State Administration

Kyiv intends to increase cost of travel in public transport to UAH 20 from Jan 1 - Kyiv State Administration

18:12 08.11.2021
Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

13:46 06.11.2021
Zelensky honors memory of defenders of Kyiv on anniversary of liberation of Kyiv from Nazis

Zelensky honors memory of defenders of Kyiv on anniversary of liberation of Kyiv from Nazis

09:56 05.11.2021
Kyiv issues M series bonds for UAH 300 mln

Kyiv issues M series bonds for UAH 300 mln

10:42 04.11.2021
The Supreme Court returns the British investor's case for damages for retrial in the court of appeal

The Supreme Court returns the British investor's case for damages for retrial in the court of appeal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov

Ukraine sees 13,777 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

LATEST

State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

Analogue of NSPA to be created in Defense Ministry – Reznikov

Ukraine moving to practical stage of construction of two naval bases in Berdiansk, Ochakov – Reznikov

Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov

Ukraine sees 13,777 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine, incl Donbas, in near future

Blinken at meeting with Kuleba: Minsk accords - best way for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD