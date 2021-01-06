Facts

12:25 06.01.2021

About 27,000 law enforcers to keep order in Ukraine at Christmas

More than 25,000 police officers and 1,500 soldiers of the National Guard will keep order in Ukraine during the Christmas holidays, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Serhiy Yarovy said on Wednesday.

"According to law enforcement officials, about 600,000 citizens are planning to take part in the festive events on the occasion of Christmas. More than 25,000 police officers and 1,500 soldiers of the National Guard will be involved in maintaining order on the holiday of Christmas," the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service quotes Yarovy.

According to him, from January 6 to 11, the divisions of the State Emergency Service were transferred to an enhanced mode of service. It is reported that about 7,000 rescuers and more than 2,000 equipment units, as well as eight SES aircraft, in particular, the AN-26 aircraft in a medical version at Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport.

The ministry reported that during the New Year's day, border guards issued 31,600 citizens to enter and exit Ukraine.

"In particular, 20,400 people arrived in our state, and 11,200 people left Ukraine. In addition, about 9,400 vehicles were issued during the day," the department said.

