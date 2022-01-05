NACP develops professional standard for anti-corruption commissioner

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has approved the professional standard of the "Commissioner for Anti-Corruption Activities", on which the specialists of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) worked, the National Agency said on its website on Wednesday.

The document defines general and professional competencies, as well as the functionality of the authorized representatives. The list of professional competences of the Commissioner includes: virtue, achieving results, analytic skills, communication and interaction.

It says that the approval of the professional standard will give an impetus to the development of the profession of an anti-corruption commissioner.

"Of course, a professional standard cannot be the solution to all the problems of a profession. But it is a signal that the profession is engaged, and a framework for how to work with it in order to avoid mistakes in regulation, planning professional functions and working conditions, organizing vocational training," Head of the department for preventing and detecting corruption at the NACP Serhiy Derkach said.

It says that the professional standard lays the foundation for the development of professional education for anti-corruption professionals. Based on its provisions, NACP plans to initiate the development of a number of educational programs to train anti-corruption professionals in the public sector.