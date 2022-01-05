Facts

11:32 05.01.2022

NACP develops professional standard for anti-corruption commissioner

2 min read
NACP develops professional standard for anti-corruption commissioner

 

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has approved the professional standard of the "Commissioner for Anti-Corruption Activities", on which the specialists of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) worked, the National Agency said on its website on Wednesday.

The document defines general and professional competencies, as well as the functionality of the authorized representatives. The list of professional competences of the Commissioner includes: virtue, achieving results, analytic skills, communication and interaction.

It says that the approval of the professional standard will give an impetus to the development of the profession of an anti-corruption commissioner.

"Of course, a professional standard cannot be the solution to all the problems of a profession. But it is a signal that the profession is engaged, and a framework for how to work with it in order to avoid mistakes in regulation, planning professional functions and working conditions, organizing vocational training," Head of the department for preventing and detecting corruption at the NACP Serhiy Derkach said.

It says that the professional standard lays the foundation for the development of professional education for anti-corruption professionals. Based on its provisions, NACP plans to initiate the development of a number of educational programs to train anti-corruption professionals in the public sector.

Tags: #nacp #corruption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:05 09.12.2021
Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

14:03 09.12.2021
Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

12:59 04.12.2021
Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

09:45 16.09.2021
About 90% of Ukrainians consider corruption to be one of country's main problems – SBI

About 90% of Ukrainians consider corruption to be one of country's main problems – SBI

13:51 27.07.2021
ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

19:07 01.06.2021
Rada backs law on protection of whistleblowers in corruption with Zelensky's proposals

Rada backs law on protection of whistleblowers in corruption with Zelensky's proposals

16:24 29.05.2021
Zelensky urges govt to improve certain provisions of law On Corruption Prevention

Zelensky urges govt to improve certain provisions of law On Corruption Prevention

16:25 20.05.2021
Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

16:48 26.03.2021
NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

13:32 11.03.2021
NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

Ukraine records 4,571 new cases of COVID-19, 8,439 recoveries, 273 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

SBI refutes info about withdrawal from court of its motion for Poroshenko's arrest

LATEST

Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

Ukraine records 4,571 new cases of COVID-19, 8,439 recoveries, 273 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-NATO Council to discuss European security, situation around Ukraine on Jan 12

New artifacts of Roman Empire times found in north of Lviv region

Theater director Lavrenchuk detained in Italy not on Interpol's 'red card', but through circular note – Ombudswoman

SBI refutes info about withdrawal from court of its motion for Poroshenko's arrest

Wladimir Klitschko enters top 10 world richest boxers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD