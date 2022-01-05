Facts

10:57 05.01.2022

Ukraine records 4,571 new cases of COVID-19, 8,439 recoveries, 273 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 4,571 new cases of COVID-19, 8,439 recoveries, 273 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Wednesday morning, 4,571 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 8,439 people recovered, 273 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"During January 4, Ukraine recorded: 4,571 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (of which there are 210 children and 112 health workers). Some 102,478 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 26,502 people, the second dose by 73,536 people, an additional dose was received by 597 people, and a booster dose - by 1,843 people. Also, over the past day: 1,366 people have been hospitalized, 273 people died, and 8,439 people recovered," it said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
