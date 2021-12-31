Facts

19:04 31.12.2021

Ukrainian servicemen to be trained in 13 countries in 2022

2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen to be trained in 13 countries in 2022

In 2022, some 167 servicemen and officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will go to study at military educational institutions of 13 foreign countries, the press service of the Defense Ministry Ukraine said.

The relevant Plan of staffing of international training programs for servicemen and officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in military educational institutions of foreign states was signed by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Our main potential is people who control equipment, plan operations, analyze the situation. And due to our international partners, our servicemen can improve their qualifications in the best specialized 'universities' and training institutions abroad and introduce Euro-Atlantic principles already in Ukraine. Next year, our serviceme will be able to undergo such training in the UK, the United States, Turkey, Germany, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Austria, Poland, Slovenia, Romania and Slovakia," the minister said.

The selection of eligible candidates will continue until January 28, 2022.

Reznikov also said that in order to create an integral system of training and further effective use of professional personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a number of documents have been developed and approved this year that will allow military specialists to acquire new competencies. We are talking about the Concept of the military personnel policy of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine for the period until 2025, the implementation of which will create a comprehensive, effective, economically feasible and justified system of providing troops with professionally trained, with high moral and business qualities of servicemen, capable of efficiently solving complex military and professional tasks in peace and wartime.

The Defense Ministry encourages the servicemen and the staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to actively participate in the selection within the Staffing Plan for international training programs.

Tags: #servicemen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:31 23.10.2021
Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

15:15 06.02.2021
Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

14:16 25.12.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

19:00 07.08.2020
Ombudsperson's office identifies Telegram bot distributed personal data of Ukrainian servicemen

Ombudsperson's office identifies Telegram bot distributed personal data of Ukrainian servicemen

17:13 26.01.2019
Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

13:44 12.10.2018
Poroshenko signs law equalizing rights of servicemen and servicewomen

Poroshenko signs law equalizing rights of servicemen and servicewomen

12:55 04.06.2015
Over 9,000 Russian servicemen operate within 14 tactical groups in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Over 9,000 Russian servicemen operate within 14 tactical groups in Ukraine – Poroshenko

18:07 03.06.2015
Nearly 1,200 servicemen, civilians missing in Donbas – Ukrainian Security Service

Nearly 1,200 servicemen, civilians missing in Donbas – Ukrainian Security Service

11:30 02.02.2015
Six Ukrainian servicemen killed, 11 injured in camp blaze in Kherson region

Six Ukrainian servicemen killed, 11 injured in camp blaze in Kherson region

15:24 06.01.2015
Prosecutor General's Office: Road accident in Donbas kills 12 Ukrainian servicemen, injures over 20

Prosecutor General's Office: Road accident in Donbas kills 12 Ukrainian servicemen, injures over 20

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden warns Putin about readiness to decisively respond if Russia further invades Ukraine, calls for de-escalation - White House

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

Kyiv's District Administrative Court registers Azarov's claim against SBU, NSDC demanding exclusion from sanctions list

Most popular New Year gifts among Ukrainians is romantic trip, car and money – poll

Biden warns Putin about readiness to decisively respond if Russia further invades Ukraine, calls for de-escalation - White House

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD