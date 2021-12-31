Ukrainian servicemen to be trained in 13 countries in 2022

In 2022, some 167 servicemen and officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will go to study at military educational institutions of 13 foreign countries, the press service of the Defense Ministry Ukraine said.

The relevant Plan of staffing of international training programs for servicemen and officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in military educational institutions of foreign states was signed by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Our main potential is people who control equipment, plan operations, analyze the situation. And due to our international partners, our servicemen can improve their qualifications in the best specialized 'universities' and training institutions abroad and introduce Euro-Atlantic principles already in Ukraine. Next year, our serviceme will be able to undergo such training in the UK, the United States, Turkey, Germany, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Austria, Poland, Slovenia, Romania and Slovakia," the minister said.

The selection of eligible candidates will continue until January 28, 2022.

Reznikov also said that in order to create an integral system of training and further effective use of professional personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a number of documents have been developed and approved this year that will allow military specialists to acquire new competencies. We are talking about the Concept of the military personnel policy of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine for the period until 2025, the implementation of which will create a comprehensive, effective, economically feasible and justified system of providing troops with professionally trained, with high moral and business qualities of servicemen, capable of efficiently solving complex military and professional tasks in peace and wartime.

The Defense Ministry encourages the servicemen and the staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to actively participate in the selection within the Staffing Plan for international training programs.