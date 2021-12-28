NSDC meeting postponed to December 30

A meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has been postponed until Thursday, December 30, 2021.

"Due to the fact that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the list of issues that are included in the agenda of the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the meeting will take place on December 30, 2021," the NSDC said on its website.

Earlier, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was scheduled for Wednesday, December 29.