16:51 25.12.2021

Stefanchuk signs law on localization in mechanical engineering

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed bill No. 3739, supported by the parliament, on amending the law of Ukraine on public procurement on creating prerequisites for sustainable development and modernization of domestic industry, the speaker's secretariat said.

"We are opening a new page in the history of the Ukrainian economy, where national production is one of the main priorities of state policy. I have just signed the law on localization," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to him, hundreds of Ukrainian enterprises were awaiting the adoption of the law, and the document itself stipulates that "state funds will be spent on ordering products from Ukrainian, not foreign enterprises."

"Ukraine is fighting for its rights to its own market, personal interests and domestic producers. We can create new jobs and keep our specialists in our native country. I am glad that the active struggle for the Ukrainian economy continues," Stefanchuk said.

As reported, on July 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis, and on December 16 at second reading and in general, draft law No. 3739 on localization, aimed at the development of mechanical engineering. According to the document, temporary preferences (for 10 years) apply to government purchases in the amount of UAH 200,000 or more, if the level of localization of production is 10% in 2022 with an annual increase of 5% - up to 40%, and this level of localization remains until the end of the ten-year term. By the second reading of the bill, the initial and final percentages of the required level of localization were reduced.

The degree of localization is determined by the manufacturer of the goods and is confirmed by the authorized body in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers according to the proposed formula: the government, together with the relevant parliamentary committee, can annually (no later than October 31) change the degree of localization of production for the next year - reduce it to 5% or increase it by 10%, and can also reduce the level of localization for a separate purchase.

