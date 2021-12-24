Facts

10:35 24.12.2021

USA welcomes OSCE statement on ceasefire measures in Donbas

The United States welcomes the statement of the contact group for the peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine on its intentions to maintain the ceasefire in Donbas, the U.S. State Department has reported.

"The United States welcomes yesterday's OSCE announcement regarding the 'strong determination' of Ukrainian government forces and Russia-occupation forces in eastern Ukraine to fully adhere to the Measures to Strengthen the Ceasefire agreement of July 22, 2020," the Department's statement reads.

They expressed hope that "the resultant peace will create the diplomatic space necessary to de-escalate regional tensions and provide a positive atmosphere for further discussion."

"As the United States has made clear, the conflict in eastern Ukraine can be resolved only in an environment of de-escalation, such as yesterday's announced ceasefire," the statement reads.

The message says that the United States is ready to assist in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"We continue to call on the Russian government to fulfill its Minsk agreement commitments to pull back forces and weapons from the Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine, as well as to pull back the forces it has amassed along Ukraine's borders and end its aggressive and threatening rhetoric," the Department added.

Tags: #usa #donbas #osce
