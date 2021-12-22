Only president, PM, FM entitled to make official statements on Ukraine's foreign policy – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree providing for the strengthening of coordination of the activities of public agencies in foreign relations, in particular, limiting the right of government officials to make official statements and comments on foreign policy issues.

Relevant document No.671/2021 was released on the presidential website on Wednesday.

"To establish that only the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine can make official statements and comments on foreign policy issues and initiatives of an international nature," the president said in the decree.

It specifies that public agencies in the implementation of foreign relations agree with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the preparation of foreign visits of heads of public agencies and visits of foreign official delegations to Ukraine, as well as official statements, comments on the implementation of government policy in foreign relations, initiatives of an international nature.

"Statements of officials with such statements, comments, initiatives are made exclusively within their competence on the relevant instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Ukraine or the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," the president said in the document.

In addition, public agencies must coordinate with the MFA initiatives for Ukraine to acquire membership in international organizations, prepare international bilateral or multilateral documents, proposals for candidates for appointment as representatives of Ukraine in the agencies of international organizations, nomination for election to leading positions in international organizations, except in cases established legislation, if the selection of candidates is conducted based on the results of the competition.

In turn, the MFA provides official clarifications regarding the foreign policy of Ukraine, ensures coordination of the activities of public agencies in foreign relations, exercises general supervision over the implementation of international treaties of Ukraine, provides methodological, consulting, information assistance to public agencies on relevant issues.

"Official correspondence with foreign ministries of foreign states is conducted exclusively by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," the president said.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.