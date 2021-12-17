Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

Kyiv's Court of Appeal has left MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk under house arrest on the second episode of charges brought against him, on coal supply from occupied Donbas.

"The Court of Appeal upheld the measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest," the court's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

In a statement on the court's Facebook page, it is noted that on December 17, 2021, the panel of judges of the judicial chamber for the consideration of criminal cases of Kyiv's Court of Appeal considered the appeals filed by the defense and the prosecutor's office against the ruling dated October 12, 2021 of the investigating judge from Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, who were denied a petition for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention and applied to the suspect, citizen M., a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

"According to the appeal result, the ruling dated October 12, 2021 of the investigating judge from Pechersky District Court of Kyiv was upheld, the appeals of the defense and the prosecutor's office were not sustained," the court said.

As reported, on May 11, Medvedchuk was served with charges of treason and an attempt to plunder national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea.