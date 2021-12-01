Ambassador Korniychuk: Joint Trade and Economic Commission remains one of the key «platforms» for discussing cooperation between Ukraine and Israel

The Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation remains one of the most successful platforms for discussing the state and prospects of economic cooperation between the two countries. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this at the plenary session of the 12th meeting of the commission, according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

«The Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation remains one of the key effective and successful «platforms» for discussing the state and prospects of economic cooperation between our countries. The planned bilateral visits in the near future, as well as joint business events will contribute to the further expansion of cooperation between our countries», - the Ambassador said.

Yevhen Korniychuk stressed that the Embassy is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to business and relevant state institutions in the process of building a dialogue between Ukraine and Israel.

The Israeli delegation was headed by the Minister of Construction and Jerusalem Zeev Elkin, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

During the session, the parties noted the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

«Separately, the successful implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Israel, which entered into force on January 1, 2021, was noted. As a result, O Reznikov and Z.Elkin signed the final document of the commission meeting and agreed to hold the next meeting in Kyiv in 2022», - the Embassy emphasizes.