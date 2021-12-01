Facts

18:06 01.12.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk: Joint Trade and Economic Commission remains one of the key «platforms» for discussing cooperation between Ukraine and Israel

2 min read

The Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation remains one of the most successful platforms for discussing the state and prospects of economic cooperation between the two countries. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this at the plenary session of the 12th meeting of the commission, according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

«The Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation remains one of the key effective and successful «platforms» for discussing the state and prospects of economic cooperation between our countries. The planned bilateral visits in the near future, as well as joint business events will contribute to the further expansion of cooperation between our countries», - the Ambassador said.

Yevhen Korniychuk stressed that the Embassy is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to business and relevant state institutions in the process of building a dialogue between Ukraine and Israel.

The Israeli delegation was headed by the Minister of Construction and Jerusalem Zeev Elkin, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

During the session, the parties noted the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

«Separately, the successful implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Israel, which entered into force on January 1, 2021, was noted. As a result, O Reznikov and Z.Elkin signed the final document of the commission meeting and agreed to hold the next meeting in Kyiv in 2022», - the Embassy emphasizes.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

Zelensky: Ukraine in cooperation with Apple to conduct population census in Feb 2023

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

LATEST

Results of NATO summit in Madrid should outline prospects for Ukraine's possible membership – Kuleba

Ukraine can use direct talks with Russia, but Normandy format should remain – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

The Israeli Minister of Energy has been invited to Ukraine to discuss prospects for energy cooperation

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

Servant of People supports idea of Ukraine-Russia ​​direct talks between on Donbas – Arakhamia

Another 9,000 sports grounds, 19 ice arenas to be built in Ukraine under Healthy Ukraine program - Zelensky

Ukraine elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict

Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD