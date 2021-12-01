Facts

14:55 01.12.2021

Another 9,000 sports grounds, 19 ice arenas to be built in Ukraine under Healthy Ukraine program - Zelensky

1 min read
Another 9,000 sports grounds, 19 ice arenas to be built in Ukraine under Healthy Ukraine program - Zelensky

In Ukraine, another 9,000 sports grounds, 19 ice arenas, as well as new sports palaces will be built under the Healthy Ukraine program, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We have launched the Healthy Ukraine program for the first time, within the framework of which we have already built 600 parks, 900 sports grounds, 193 stadiums, 25 swimming pools. There are 9,000 more sports grounds, 19 ice arenas, hundreds of children's and youth sports schools and sports boarding schools, and new sports palaces," said the head of state, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada with his annual address on Wednesday.

In addition, another 300 schools and kindergartens will be built, the president added.

 

